WARSAW, July 8 Poland's car production rose 23.9 percent year-on-year in June, hitting the highest number of newly-built cars per month since February 2012, the industry monitor Samar said on Friday.

The industry produced 66,913 cars last month, Samar said. Compared to May, the output rose by 20.4 percent.

Volkswagen, General Motors' Opel unit and Fiat all produce vehicles in Poland. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)