WARSAW Dec 14 The number of passenger cars and trucks produced in Poland fell 9.8 percent in annual terms in November due to weaker export demand, the auto market research institute SAMAR said in a statement on Wednesday.

Around 98 percent of cars and trucks produced in Poland are exported and the slowdown in the euro zone has taken a toll on demand despite a 13 percent weakening of the Polish zloty versus the euro this year.

Factories in Poland produced a total of 768,303 cars and trucks in the January-November period, 6.4 percent less than in the corresponding period last year, SAMAR added.

Poland has four major car producers - Fiat Auto Poland with a 57 percent share of domestic auto output, Opel Polska with a 21 precent share, Volkswagen with a 21 percent share and FSO with a 1 percent share.

Analysts estimate the value of car and truck production at up to around 10 percent of Poland's industrial ourput.

Poland's statistics office is due to release last month's industrial output data on Dec. 19 and analysts polled by Reuters at the end of November expect its growth to slow down to 5.8 percent year-on-year from 6.5 percent the previous month. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)