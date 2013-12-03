* New car registrations up 4.3 pct y/y in Nov vs. 20.6 pct in Oct

* Tax uncertainty weighs on sales - monitor Samar

* Sales up 4.8 pct year-to-date

WARSAW, Dec 3 The growth of Polish new car registrations slowed to 4.3 percent on the year in November, an industry monitor said, pointing to uncertainty over taxes on corporate car purchases that is weighing on demand.

Samar, a research institute which compiles the Polish car market data, said sales of passenger cars and small trucks registered in November rose to 28,059.

Some of the vehicles bought in Poland are re-exported, mainly to western Europe. The November growth compared to an increase of 20.6 percent in October.

Overall this year, car sales in Poland, which accounts for less than 3 percent of total European auto sales, are up 4.8 percent compared with last year. Adjusted to take out re-exports they are up 0.7 percent - still stronger than in most of Europe.

In neighbouring Germany, new car sales fell an annual 2 percent in November due to the fact that last month had fewer trading days than the year-earlier period.

Samar said that firms, which accounted for 61 percent of passenger car sales last month, were likely to have postponed their car purchases while they wait for new rules for value added tax accounting on new car purchases.

The top three producers selling cars in Poland are Volkswagen with its subsidiary Skoda, Toyota and Ford. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)