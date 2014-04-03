* Sales up 39 pct year-on-year in March

* Highest monthly sales rise since December 2010

* Temporary tax break boosts sales

WARSAW, Apr 3 Polish new car registrations rose at their fastest pace in more than three years in March, an industry monitor said on Thursday, in another sign of a strengthening recovery in central and eastern Europe's largest economy.

The figures also add weight to data from other European countries, suggesting the region's car market is picking up after a six-year slump.

Research institute Samar, which compiles Polish car market data, said sales of passenger cars and small trucks registered in March rose by 39 percent year-on-year to 39,861, after a 33-percent increase in February.

March was the tenth consecutive month when new car sales rose in annual terms.

Samar said car sales were boosted by the fact that March was the last month when corporate buyers could receive favourable tax treatment and be able to fully deduct the value added tax from the purchase.

Some of the vehicles bought in Poland are re-exported, mainly to western Europe. Samar estimated that re-exports accounted for about 6 percent of March sales.

The top-selling carmakers in Poland are Volkswagen and its subsidiary Skoda, along with Toyota, General Motors' Opel and Ford. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Mark Potter)