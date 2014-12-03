* Sales up 0.7 pct y-o-y in November after 7.6 October rise

* Up 12.4 pct year-to-date - research firm Samar

* Sales growth slows as customers expect discounts

WARSAW, Dec 3 Polish new car registrations rose for the eighteenth consecutive month in November, an industry monitor said on Wednesday, but the growth slowed down as customers waited for end-of-year discounts.

Passenger car and small truck sales in central and eastern Europe's largest economy rose 0.7 percent year-on-year, having posted a 7.6-percent growth last month, research institute Samar said.

Sales of new cars in the first 11 months of the year rose 12 percent on the year, showing that domestic demand continued to be strong.

In monthly terms sales fell by 14.6 percent following an almost 20 percent rise in October.

The top-selling car makers in Poland are Volkswagen and its subsidiary Skoda, along with Toyota, General Motors' Opel and Ford. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary, editing by Louise Heavens)