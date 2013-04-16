WARSAW, April 16 Poland wants to sell at least 5
percent of chemicals maker Azoty Tarnow to the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development,
sources close to the discussions said, in a move to block
Russian rival Acron from increasing its stake.
Two sources said the EBRD was to discuss the issue on
Tuesday.
Fertiliser group Acron said on Saturday it had raised its
holding in Tarnow to 12.9 percent after attempting
unsuccessfully to take it over last year, and proposed a
strategic partnership with the Polish firm in raw materials like
ammonia and phosphates.
The Polish government thwarted the 2012 takeover by merging
Tarnow with its state-controlled rival, Pulawy, and
now holds 45 percent of the group.
It plans to sell a 12 percent stake by April 24 in order to
cut its share below a third. Otherwise it would be legally bound
to increase its stake to 66 percent, which would be difficult
considering Poland's strained budget.
Poland has been reluctant to allow its historical adversary
Russia to gain a foothold in certain sectors in recent years,
most recently blocking Acron's takeover attempt and rebuffing
Russian bids for troubled builder Polimex.
Shares in Tarnow have gained 70 percent since July 12 last
year, the day before the merger with Pulawy was announced. On
Tuesday they were trading at 61.55 zlotys, giving the company a
market capitalisation of 6.16 billion zlotys ($2 billion).
An EBRD spokesman declined to comment, and no comment was
available from Poland's Treasury Ministry, which oversees state
assets.
($1 = 3.1344 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski, Agnieszka Barteczko, Adrian
Krajewski, and Pawel Bernat; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)