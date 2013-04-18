* Poland sells 12.1 pct stake in state-controlled Tarnow

* Tarnow is Europe's No.3 nitrogen fertiliser producer

WARSAW, April 18 Poland has sold a 12.1 percent stake in state-controlled chemical maker Azoty Tarnow to a group of investors, including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the treasury ministry said on Thursday.

The price was 52 zlotys per share, 21 percent below the price of Azoty shares at Thursday's market close. At that price, the government would receive $200 million, according to Reuters calculations.

The sale follows a Reuters report that Poland wanted to sell at least 5 percent of Tarnow, Europe's No. 3 nitrogen fertilizer maker, to EBRD. The ministry did not specify the size of the stake purchased by EBRD.

The treasury ministry said it intended to remain a "long-term, significant" investor in Tarnow. The ministry, which manages state assets in Poland, had a 45 percent stake before the sale.

"The shares were offered to stable and long-term investors interested in the continuation of the consolidation process in anticipation of a rise in the value of the combined group," Deputy Treasury Minister Pawel Tamborski said in a statement.

The sale follows statements from Russian rival Acron that it had raised its holding in Tarnow to 12.9 percent after attempting unsuccessfully to take it over last year. Acron also proposed a strategic partnership with the Polish firm.

Poland merged Tarnow with another state-controlled chemical maker, Pulawy, to fend off the hostile takeover bid from Acron.

"The presence of EBRD among investors in Tarnow is a good signal for other owners of the shares, the market and the company itself, which thanks to this transaction will strengthen its position on the European market," Tamborski said.

Poland needed to reduce its stake in Tarnow; otherwise, it would be legally bound to increase it to 66 percent, which would be difficult considering Poland's strained budget.

The ministry said EBRD pledged not to sell its stake for the next 12 months.