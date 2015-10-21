WARSAW Oct 21 There is little chance that Polish Bank Millennium, a unit of Portugal's Millennium BCP, will offer dividend payout from its 2015 profit, its chief executive Joao Bras Jorge said on Wednesday.

The Polish lender, which runs a dividend policy assuming payouts of 35-50 percent of annual profits, expects the regulatory additional capital measures to stave off dividend payouts.

The CEO added that the measures, to be announced by the regulator later this week, will not necessarily require the lender to issue shares, as Bank Millennium is "very well capitalised." (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Wrirting by Adrian Krajewski)