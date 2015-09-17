WARSAW, Sept 17 Owners of Bank Pocztowy,
Poland's lender No.20 by assets, consider postponing the bank's
planned Warsaw flotation until next year due to weak demand, a
source close to the process told Reuters on Thursday.
Pocztowy is nearly 75-percent owned by the state-run postal
service Poczta Polska IPO-POCZ.WA, expected to conduct its own
initial public offering (IPO) on the Warsaw bourse in
2016.
The lender wanted to raise 200 million zlotys ($54 million)
by offering new shares in the IPO, launched earlier this year.
Its remaining shareholder, Poland's No.1 bank PKO BP,
planned to also sell part of its 25-percent stake.
"Pocztowy shareholders are leaning towards postponing the
IPO until next year and inject capital to the bank themselves,"
the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"Investors' response during the road show was very weak, and
Pocztowy was valued below book value."
Neither PKO nor Poczta Polska were immediately available for
comment.
Fund managers told Reuters earlier this month that the
brokerages running the IPO - PKO BP, UniCredit, Societe Generale
and Ipopema - valued Pocztowy at 589 million-1,158 million
zlotys.
The managers had signalled the lender could prove hard to
sell, deeming Pocztowy "a weak quality asset." They mentioned
market volatility and weak demand for banks as main deterrents.
($1 = 3.7166 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Justyna Pawlak)