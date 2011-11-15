* Moody's cut its Polish banking sector outlook to
"negative"
* Banks turn early gains into losses, weigh on Warsaw
indices
By Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, Nov 15 Poland's officials defended
the state of the country's banks on Tuesday after Moody's
ratings agency cut its outlook for the sector, saying the move
did not reflect their relative strength despite the wider
economic slowdown.
Shares in Polish lenders fell as much as 4.7 percent after
Moody's reduced its outlook for the banking sector to "negative"
from "stable" over concerns that the expected economic slowdown
would affect their future profitability.
The move also weighed on the Polish zloty, which
slipped 0.3 percent.
"First of all, this is baffling and surprising," central
bank governor Marek Belka told reporters. "If we had to look for
reasons for such a move, then of course this is related to the
situation of the banking system in Europe."
Belka's comments were echoed by Andrzej Jakubiak, the new
head of Poland's financial watchdog KNF, who said Moody's move
did not reflect the strong results of Polish banks, including
top corporate lender Pekao.
"I don't find any justification for the decision in the
condition of the Polish banking sector," Jakubiak said.
Despite the large loss posted by its parent UniCredit
, Pekao has managed to post strong results
due to a stable rise in loans.
Other lenders in Poland had also not been significantly
affected by the troubles of their western parents, although
Belgium's KBC and Portugal's Millennium bcp
have put their Polish assets on the block.
More than two-thirds of the Polish banking sector is in
foreign hands. Some officials have said they hope to use the
opportunity to put more financial assets in local hands.
Moody's said the expected weaker economic growth would
weaken the quality of assets held by banks, which would also be
hurt by a growing scramble for funding that would put a lid on
further lending.
"In this environment Moody's anticipates that banks will
accumulate liquidity and pursue defensive strategies, thus
reversing the positive momentum gained in first half 2011," the
ratings agency said.
But Moody's added that Poland, the sole European Union
member to escape recession in the last global downturn in the
aftermath of Lehman Brothers' collapse, was more insulated from
the turbulence in the euro area than some of its smaller
neighbours.
