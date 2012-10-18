BRIEF-NYSE and Saudi Arabia's Tadawul exchange listing favoured option for Saudi Aramco- FT
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents
WARSAW Oct 18 Polish central bank governor Marek Belka said on Wednesday the European Union's plans to create a banking union would bring "clear advantages" to both Europe and Poland.
"The reforms must be comprehensive, not fragmented. A banking union must be accompanied by elements of a fiscal union," Belka said in a speech at a forum on the future of the European economy. (Reporting By Karolina Slowikowska)
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents
LOS ANGELES, June 4, (Variety.com) - "Wonder Woman" is officially a box office hero.