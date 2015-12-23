WARSAW Dec 23 New regulatory initiatives should
keep in mind the stability of Poland's financial system and not
limit the lenders' ability to finance the economy, the country's
financial stability committee said on Wednesday.
"Regulatory initiatives regarding new burdens on financial
institutions, especially banks, should be constructed reasonably
so that they do not negatively impact the financial system and
limit the banks' ability do extend credit to the economy," the
committee's statement read.
Poland's central bank chief Marek Belka as well as finance
minister Pawel Szalamacha where among those attending the
committee's sitting.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)