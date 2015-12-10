WARSAW Dec 10 Poland's finance ministry sees no
possibility of converting Swiss franc mortgages at a historical
rate at the moment, as the banking sector is financially
stretched, the Puls Biznesu newspaper said on Thursday.
Polish President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the government,
has promised to propose a draft bill on conversion of foreign
exchange loans at the rate at which such loans were taken.
Such a move would cost lenders up to 35 billion zlotys
($8.86 billion), analysts estimate.
More than 500,000 Poles took mortgages in Swiss francs
several years ago to benefit from low rates, but since the franc
has almost doubled in value against the zloty, instalments
swelled, and creditholders have sought state help to resolve the
issue.
The finance ministry is involved in work on the draft bill.
"(The finance) minister is aware of the new, increased
capital requirements for banks," the paper quoted a finance
ministry source as saying.
"So he does not see possibility to impose additional costs
on the sector currently," it added.
Polish banks have been under pressure for months as
record-low interest rates, the huge costs of supporting the Bank
Guarantee Fund and a planned bank tax have squeezed their
margins.
There are chances the Swiss franc conversion bill will be
implemented in 2017 at the earliest, the daily quoted its
sources as saying, and the project may be watered down.
"It may turn out that the final solutions will be cosmetic
only," the paper quoted an unidentified source as saying.
"There will be no compulsory Swiss franc conversion at all.
There is no money to do it," one banking chief executive, who
asked not to be identified, told Reuters.
($1=3.9500 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)