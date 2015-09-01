WARSAW, Sept 1 Polish lender Bank Pocztowy has hired Pekao Investment Banking and UniCredit's London-based investment bank as global coordinators for its Warsaw initial public offering (IPO) this year, it said on Tuesday.

Pocztowy, 75-percent owned by Poczta Polska, Polish state-run postal firm, said it has also hired PKO BP brokerage, Ipopema Securities and Societe Generale as joint book runners.

The statement did not say how big the share issue would be.

A source close to the transaction said that the new shares will be worth more than 200 million zlotys ($53.2 million), valuing the bank at around 600 million euros, confirming an April 24 Reuters report.

Another senior financial market source was doubtful that the offer would succeed due to concern over the health of the Polish banking sector.

Record-low interest rates have eroded margins at lenders, which also potentially face the bill for converting FX loans into zlotys, as well as a looming banking tax.

"If the offer fails, this may cast a shadow over the whole IPO market in Poland for the rest of this year," a senior financial market source told Reuters.

"The decision on the IPO will be taken only once the bank receives feedback from investors," the first source said, adding that Pocztowy is among those banks not exposed to Swiss franc-denominated mortgage risk. ($1 = 3.7587 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, editing by Louise Heavens)