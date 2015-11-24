WARSAW Nov 24 Poland's No. 20 lender by assets, Bank Pocztowy, said on Tuesday it may revive the idea of an initial public offering (IPO), but its viability would depend on the market conditions and new tax levies planned by the new government.

"We're linking (the IPO's viability) to the market situation and the issues of additional levies on the banking sector" Szymon Midera told news conference, without giving any time frame for the potential offering.

According to an initial plan, the lender wanted to raise 200 million zlotys ($49.96 million) by offering new shares in the IPO, which was expected to take place in the autumn.

After the IPO was cancelled Pocztowy shareholders - state postal operator Poczta Polska and bank PKO - decided to take part in a share issue, supplying the company with 60 million zlotys.

Poczta Polska owns a 75 percent stake in Bank Pocztowy, while Poland's No. 1 bank PKO BP has 25 percent. ($1 = 4.0029 zloty)