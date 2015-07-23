WARSAW, July 23 Poland's central bank head Marek Belka warned on Thursday that the planned introduction of the bank asset tax will lead to increased interest rates at which banks lend money to their customers.

"If we want to tax banks, then let's tax liabilities, other than deposits, to induce banks to resist from taking funding from abroad, ... as it makes banks instable," Belka told public broadcaster TVP Info.

"Taxation on the assets side will bring money (for the state budget), but credits' interest rates will go up," he added. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Alison Williams)