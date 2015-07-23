WARSAW, July 23 Poland's central bank head Marek
Belka warned on Thursday that the planned introduction of the
bank asset tax will lead to increased interest rates at which
banks lend money to their customers.
"If we want to tax banks, then let's tax liabilities, other
than deposits, to induce banks to resist from taking funding
from abroad, ... as it makes banks instable," Belka told public
broadcaster TVP Info.
"Taxation on the assets side will bring money (for the state
budget), but credits' interest rates will go up," he added.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Alison Williams)