BRIEF-NN Group and Delta Lloyd take next step in legal merger preparations
* ADDENDUM TO TECHNICAL INFORMATION MEMORANDUM IN CONNECTION WITH LEGAL MERGER PREPARATIONS TO BE ISSUED BY EXCHANGE AGENT ABN AMRO
WARSAW Oct 27 A simultaneous introduction in Poland of a bank tax and a conversion of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages into zlotys may seriously weaken the stability of the banking sector, central bank governor Marek Belka said on Tuesday.
The Law and Justice (PiS) party, which won the general election, plans to introduce a 0.39 percent tax on bank assets. Also, the PiS-backed president is working on a draft law aimed at converting FX loans into zlotys partly at the lenders' expense. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)
* ADDENDUM TO TECHNICAL INFORMATION MEMORANDUM IN CONNECTION WITH LEGAL MERGER PREPARATIONS TO BE ISSUED BY EXCHANGE AGENT ABN AMRO
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of CMB Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (CMB Leasing) and CMB International Leasing Management Limited (CMB International Leasing) at 'BBB'. The Outlooks on the ratings are Stable. Shanghai-based CMB Leasing, a wholly owned subsidiary of China Merchants Bank (CMB, BBB/Stable), provides equipment, shipping, and aviation leasing services. CMB Int