* C.bank says bank tax could push weaker banks into losses
* Tax could negatively affect financial stability
* New conservative govt plans 0.39 pct bank asset tax
* Polish banking sector has strong capital position
By Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, Dec 18 A bank asset tax planned by
Poland's new conservative government could push weaker banks
into losses with negative consequences for the stability of the
financial sector, the central bank said in a judgment on the
bank tax bill.
Introduction of the tax could also prompt banks to shift
into riskier assets and may have other negative implications for
the financial system and Poland's economy, including a rise in
shadow banking and weaker credit supply, the central bank said.
"Taxing assets, and not the financial results, may push some
of the banks into losses," the National Bank of Poland said in
its opinion published by parliament on Friday.
Poland's conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party swept into
power after the October election on pledges to significantly
raise social spending, financing it with revenues from new taxes
on banks and supermarkets.
PiS lawmakers announced earlier in December plans to tax
banks at 0.39 percent of their assets.
The tax would hit particularly hard banks with relatively
low profitability on their assets. Plans of the tax have so far
triggered sharp declines in the shares of lenders.
The Polish banking sector has a strong capital position
compared to its European peers, with Tier 1 capital at 14.8
percent as of September, significantly above European Union
requirements.
The bankruptcy in November of the small lender SK Bank,
which had less than 4 billion zlotys in assets, cost local
lenders about 2 billion zlotys.
RISKS
The central bank said that "it would be advisable to reduce
the risk of a further deterioration in the situation of these
banks which currently are in a weaker financial situation."
The central bank added that this should concern banks which
"post losses, are at risk of posting a loss or at risk of
becoming insolvent or losing liquidity." These banks could be at
least exempt from the tax, the central bank said.
Representatives of the PiS party said during the election
campaign they would back a conversion of Swiss franc mortgages
into zlotys and burden banks with at least some of the cost of
the operation.
PiS seems to have toned down these calls, but has not
officially dropped them, despite an earlier warning from the
central bank governor Marek Belka that implementing both a bank
tax and loan conversion could lead to a "serious crisis" in some
banks.
The central bank said the planned bank tax could also have a
negative impact on the effectiveness of monetary policy and
could lower budget revenue from corporate income taxes, of which
banks are major payers, among other potential drawbacks.
"Summarising, the National Bank of Poland doubts whether the
introduction of the ... tax ... would be profitable for the
state budget, especially in the medium- and long-term," the
central bank said.
"The NBP is at the same time pointing to a necessity of an
in-depth assessment of side effects of the proposed solutions in
the area of .. stability of the financial sector, the stability
of the economy and costs of public debt."
($1 = 3.9310 zlotys)
