WARSAW, March 24 Poland's central bank said on
Friday that foreign-currency loans remain the biggest risk for
Polish banks.
On Friday, the Financial Stability Committee, which includes
representatives of the central bank, finance ministry, bank
guarantee fund, and regulator KNF, discussed the situation in
the sector.
"Currency loans portfolio was recognized as the biggest
threat to the financial sector's stability," the statement
reads.
More than half a million Poles took out foreign-currency
mortgages several years ago to benefit from low rates in
Switzerland, but repayment of installment became more expensive
as the Swiss franc almost doubled in its value against the
Polish currency.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, editing by Larry King)