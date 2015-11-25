WARSAW Nov 25 Polish financial regulator KNF's deputy head Wojciech Kwasniak does not oppose further banking sector consolidation if initiated by one of the country's 10 biggest lenders, the Rzeczpospolita newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The regulator has previously said that the concentration level in the Polish banking sector is close to optimal, so Kwasniak's comments could be seen as a shift in KNF's stance.

With interest rates at a record low and bank guarantee fund fees on the rise, Polish banks are under pressure. Their problems have been compounded by Swiss franc mortgages that were given by Polish lenders before the currency's jump in value early this year.

These loans have become unaffordable for many mortgage holders, prompting debate over a costly conversion to zlotys-denominated loans, which analysts have said could trigger sector consolidation.

Asked if Poland's top 10 banks will be allowed to take over other lenders, Kwasniak told the daily paper: "They can, but we need to remember that the top 10, or especially top 5 banks, have special duties regarding responsible management."

Consolidation in the Polish banking sector has lost momentum in recent months, as a looming bank tax proposed by the new government and FX loan conversion have made valuations difficult to assess.

However, Raiffeisen Bank International is planning to revive attempts to sell its Polish banking business in the coming days, sources told Reuters.

