WARSAW Oct 15 Poland plans to help loosen
credit for consumers to prop up the slowing economy and prevent
a further rise in unregulated lending, the financial regulator
KNF said on Monday.
The euro zone crisis combined with domestic budget cuts have
sent Central Europe's biggest economy into a sharp slowdown,
cutting consumer credit. The regulator had also clamped down on
loans, especially mortgages.
"We are at such a point of the economic cycle that ... it is
time for some cautious loosening of restrictions on consumer
loans," Andrzej Jakubiak, the head of KNF, said at a conference.
Consumer credit fell 3.4 percent year-on-year in June after
adjusting for currency movements, a deeper decline than the 1.9
percent drop in the euro zone, which is thought to be falling
into recession.
Before global crisis took hold in 2008, consumer credit in
Poland had been rising at annual rates above 30 percent. Tighter
lending restrictions have since co ntributed t o a marked
slowdown.
T he new regulations will simplify procedures for small
consumer loans, remove debt-to-income restrictions and give
banks greater freedom to decide their consumer credit policy,
provided they are well capitalised and keep risks in check.
The Polish regulator also plans to loosen restrictions on
mortgages, with these changes expected to come into law in
April.
Poland's economic growth rate is expected to ease to around
2 percent next year, mild by European standards, but painful for
a country that has enjoyed uninterrupted growth for the last two
decades.
Around 2.2 million customers are currently having trouble in
paying back loans, KNF's deputy head Wojciech Kwasniak said.
These people are cut off from bank credit, which can force
them to take out high-cost loans from unregulated lenders.
"We believe that the regulated sector will restructure the
debt of these people more professionally," KNF's deputy head
Wojciech Kwasniak said.
Mortgages rose an annual 7 percent in June, mainly thanks to
the government's current household mortgage subsidy scheme,
while total credit in the economy increased by 8.8 percent.
KNF's Jakubiak said mortgage lending could weaken next year
as the subsidy scheme comes to an end in December and it could
be a few months before the new one is put in place.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)