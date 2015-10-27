(Adds regulator comments)

WARSAW Oct 27 Six Polish banks who have met tougher capital requirements to cover potential losses on Swiss franc-denominated mortgages will be allowed to pay out all of their net profit as dividends, Polish financial regulator KNF said on Tuesday.

Last week, KNF set individual capital requirements for 14 banks with Swiss franc mortgage portfolios, asking them to hold on to more capital to absorb risks related to the loans.

Among those banks, six will be able to pay out up to 100 percent of their 2014 net profit as dividends, Andrzej Jakubiak, head of KNF told a financial congress in Warsaw.

The five banks who are furthest away from meeting their new capital requirements will not be allowed to pay out a dividend, while three others will be allowed to pay out up to 50 percent of their net profit, he added.

Jakubiak did not name any of the banks.

Of the five banks told to withhold dividends on 2014 profit, three will also be barred from paying out dividends on their 2015 profit, as they may have to strengthen their capital, he said. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Pravin Char)