WARSAW Oct 15 Poland's financial regulator KNF expects local banks to retain at least 25 percent of their 2012 profits, the watchdog's deputy head Wojciech Kwasniak said at a news conference on Monday.

"We will adopt an individualised approach, we will announce it (individual rules for banks) at the end of November or at the start of December," Kwasniak said. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig, Writing by Maciej Onoszko)