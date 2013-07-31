By Marcin Goclowski WARSAW, July 31 Polish banks achieved a 7 percent rise in aggregate net profit in the second quarter, central bank data showed on Wednesday, providing a positive surprise as the sector shrugged off rate cuts which squeezed their margins. Analysts had expected bank profits to fall due to the economic slowdown and downward pressure from lower rates, after the Monetary Policy Council cut borrowing costs by 225 basis points since November. However the central bank figures chime with results already in from two of Poland's listed banks. Both Santander's Bank Zachodni WBK and BCP's Bank Millennium positively surprised investors with strong profits. In a report on its website, the central bank said Polish banks earned a total of 4.08 billion zlotys ($1.3 billion) in April through June period, up from 3.8 billion a year earlier. Net interest income dropped by 8 percent to 8.1 billion zlotys while provisions for bad loans shrank by more than a quarter on an annual basis. "We have a (earnings growth) ... in the sector at 7 percent. It is a surprise and should be applauded", Tomasz Bursa, an analyst with Ipopema Securities, said. In response to the central bank's rate cuts, banks lowered prices of their deposits and, at the same time, managed to maintain higher margins on loans. "They also cashed (in) profits on the bond market, where prices rose in April and May, and released conservative provisions for bad loans they created last year (when it was not clear how long the crisis would last)", Bursa added. (Editing by David Holmes)