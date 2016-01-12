WARSAW Jan 12 Poland's proposed bank asset tax
may prompt lenders to restructure their portfolios in favour of
riskier products, use off-balance sheet activities or transfer
assets abroad, the European Central Bank (ECB) said on Tuesday.
Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party government plans
to tax 0.0366 percent of lenders' assets per month, excluding
government bonds, from February.
The money raised will be used to finance the government's
large-scale social spending agenda.
"The proposed tax's structure may give financial
institutions an incentive to change their risk profile," the ECB
said in a statement, adding that Poland should consider a
"comprehensive impact assessment" of the legislation.
The ECB also said that in its current form, the bill could
create an incentive for banks to reduce the size of their
balance sheets to reduce their tax obligations.
The Polish finance ministry was not immediately available
for comment.
