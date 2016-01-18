WARSAW Jan 18 Polish banks may be able to
spread losses linked to looming Swiss franc mortgage conversions
over time, the finance ministry said on Monday, after a draft FX
loan bill sent the shares of Warsaw-listed lenders to multi-year
lows.
President Andrzej Duda laid out a draft law on Friday to
saddle lenders with the costs of converting Swiss franc loans
into zlotys, which according to analysts could cost banks up to
25 billion zlotys ($6.1 bln) in total.
Banks also face a new bank tax, which Duda signed into law
also on Friday and is seen raising 4 billion-5 billion zlotys
for this year's state budget. Analysts say the two measures
combined could undermine one of Europe's healthiest banking
sectors, analysts say.
Duda is backed by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party,
which formed the government after winning last October's
election.
"In the Finance Ministry's opinion, it seems possible for
banks to book the potential loss over time," the ministry said
in a statement, adding that it deemed the proposed bill to be
"fair". It did not specify a time frame.
"Moreover, the ministry points out that the proposed
mechanism allows for a partial reversal of provisions linked to
LTV (loan-to-value), as well as curbing additional capital
requirements (...), which has a measurable, positive impact on
the sector's profit."
Poland's largest banks PKO BP, Pekao, BZ
WBK and mBank led declines among Warsaw-listed
blue-chip shares on Monday, falling by up to 7 percent.
Losses could be higher, analysts said, but were capped by
rising market expectations the mortgage plan will have to be
watered down to make it feasible for the sector, which closed
2014 with a joint net profit of over 16 billion zlotys.
($1 = 4.0943 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Susan Fenton)