WARSAW, July 15 A proposal by Poland's governing
party on the partial conversion of mortgages denominated in
Swiss francs would result in a loss for Polish banks of about
$2.5 billion, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday.
The Civic Platform party has proposed a bill that would
allow 20 percent of holders of Swiss franc mortgages to convert
them into zlotys at the current rate, with lenders paying half
the conversion cost.
About half a million Poles took out these mortgages to
benefit from lower interest rates, but their loans become much
more expensive after the franc's value surged after the Swiss
National Bank removed its cap on the currency in January.
"We believe the estimated potential loss of 9 billion zlotys
to 9.5 billion zlotys ($2.4 billion to $2.53 billion) for the
sector should be manageable, especially as it would probably be
incurred over several years," Fitch said of the Civic Platform
proposal.
The governing party's proposal is for home loans on flats
and houses no bigger than 75sq m and 100sq m respectively and
high loan-to-value ratios that make their homes hard to sell. It
is aimed at borrowers who live in their mortgaged properties.
The main opposition Law and Justice party (PiS), which is
leading in opinion polls ahead of a parliamentary election in
October, has proposed an alternative plan that would be even
tougher on the lenders, with full conversion of foreign currency
loans at historical exchange rates.
Poland's financial regulator said last week the cost of the
opposition proposal would exceed 40 billion zlotys and could
require three banks to raise capital to avoid insolvency.
Among lenders with the biggest Swiss franc loan books are
PKO BP and Getin Noble, as well as the Polish
banking businesses of Santander, Commerzbank,
BCP, Raiffeisen and General Electric.
Getin is the most exposed to Swiss franc loans, Fitch said.
BANK TAX
PiS also wants to introduce a 0.39 percent tax on bank
assets to swell state coffers by 5 billion zlotys a year. Based
on data at the end of May, Fitch estimates that the levy would
cost the banking sector about 6.1 billion zlotys a year.
Since the proposal is for a flat levy, the smallest and
least profitable banks would be hit hardest. Among the
Fitch-rated banks, Getin and BOS would face the
biggest impact.
BOS could become fundamentally unprofitable if at least part
of the bank levy is not passed on to its customers, Fitch said.
Polish banks are already facing difficulties presented by
low interest rates, reduced credit card fees and increased
contributions to the Bank Guarantee Fund.
"Further significant pressure on profitability would put the
business models of smaller banks under pressure and could
accelerate consolidation in the sector," Fitch said.
