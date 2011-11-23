WARSAW Nov 23 Poland's national champions
in the financial sector, lender PKO and insurer PZU
, could team up to snap up local units of distressed
western lenders, daily Rzeczpospolita wrote on Wednesday.
A growing number of officials, including central bank
governor Marek Belka, have said Polish institutions should take
the opportunity to raise local participation in the banking
sector, which currently stands at barely a third of capital.
Portugal's Millennium bcp and Belgium's KBC
, under pressure to boost their capital positions, have
put their Polish units, Bank Millennium and Kredyt
Bank, on the block.
"I confirm that we are in cooperation with PKO, but as PZU
we won't be taking over a whole bank," PZU Chief Executive
Andrzej Klesyk was quoted by Rzeczpospolita. "But we can
participate in funding such a buy."
The paper quoted an unnamed PKO official as saying that
Poland's top lender was working on various scenarios. The bank
had said in the past it could be interested in buying a rival
and had unsuccessfully bid for Bank Zachodni WBK.
Spain's Banco Santander, which snapped up BZ WBK,
was reported to have made a bid for Kredyt Bank, though some
papers said its final offer was underwhelming and the sale could
collapse.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Will Waterman)