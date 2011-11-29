WARSAW Nov 29 The Polish prime minister's top economic aide, Jan Krzysztof Bielecki, on Tuesday voiced scepticism about the idea of Polish financial champions snapping up local banks from their distressed foreign parents.

Jan Krzysztof Bielecki, who also served as Poland's prime minister in 1991, supported last year's failed efforts by the country's top bank PKO BP to buy rival BZ WBK , which was finally taken over by Spain's Banco Santander. But he has since changed his mind on bank takeovers.

"Nobody wanted that transaction and now suddenly we want to 'polonise' banks," Bielecki said during a panel discussion.

"Now I think, that such an ideological approach is strange to me... Maybe the opportunity will come back when the situation of the euro zone worsens...but then it will not so much be business, as a rescue mission."

Local media speculated earlier this month that Poland's national champions in the financial sector, lender PKO and insurer PZU, could team up to buy local units of distressed western lenders.

Portugal's Millennium bcp and Belgium's KBC , under pressure to boost their capital positions, have put their Polish units, Bank Millennium and Kredyt Bank, on the block.

Some Polish officials, including central bank governor Marek Belka, have said recently that local institutions should take the opportunity to raise participation in the banking sector, which currently stands at barely a third of capital.

Poland's financial watchdog (KNF) said on Tuesday it would be irrational for foreign lenders to offload their units in the largest ex-communist European Union state and the only bloc member able to avoid recession since the current global economic malaise started in 2007.

"Investors are aware of the fact that their engagement level in Poland varies from 0.2 percent to 12 percent of a given group's assets (...), while profits range from 1 percent to 40 percent," KNF's deputy head Wojciech Kwasniak told a different seminar.

"This, combined with the fact that the book value of the shares of Polish banks owned by foreign groups is higher than their (the groups') own shares by two to five times, while capitalisation levels are similar (...), means the sale would be irrational." (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko and Filip Kochan; Writing by Adrian Krajewski and Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Erica Billingham)