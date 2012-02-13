WARSAW Feb 13 Poland's two largest lenders PKO BP and Pekao could pay out dividends this year, the head of the local financial watchdog KNF was quoted as saying on Monday.

"From amongst the banks on our market PKO BP and Pekao are in the condition which allows for dividend payouts," Wojciech Kwasniak told daily Parkiet in an interview.

Dividend policies have been under KNF's scrutiny amid financial turmoil on global markets, with both the financial watchdog as well as Poland's central bank urging lenders in December restrict dividend payouts and conserve cash.

Kwasniak added that state-controlled PKO met all conditions for dividend payouts, while in the case of Pekao the only restriction was lifted when its parent, Italy's UniCredit , successfully closed its 7.5 billion euros ($9.9 billion)capital increase. ($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)