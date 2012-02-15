WARSAW Feb 15 Poland's banks tightened credit in the fourth quarter of 2011 and expect to stick to more restrictive lending in the first months of this year because of the uncertain economic environment, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Some economists fear that a move by lenders to tighten the credit spigot could slow down the vibrant economy, where the financial sector has been relatively healthy and has seen a steady fall in bad loans in recent months.

In a regular survey conducted by the central bank, lenders said they were looking to tighten criteria for corporate credit, especially to smaller and mid-sized companies, as well as retail loans and mortgages.

"After six quarters of easing, the banks tightened their corporate lending policy with respect to spreads on corporate loans," the central bank said. "The terms of granting loans were also tightened for housing loans."

Prompted by concerns at some of their foreign parent banks, such as UniCredit and Commerzbank, Polish lenders are keeping a closer eye on their capital position.

They also are under pressure from the financial regulator to keep a closer eye on the creditworthiness of homebuyers.

"The banks are now trying to balance satisfying sales with capital requirements set by the regulator," said Halina Kochalska, analyst at Open Finance, a leading mortgage broker.

"We don't have official data yet, but January was a very weak month in terms of house sales, in large part because of stricter requirements from banks, including higher equity on the part of the buyer," she said.

The survey also pointed to slowing demand for housing and retail loans, which may suggest that consumers have grown more reluctant to borrow in the increasingly uncertain environment, as well as some hope for lower prices later this year. (Reporting by Chris Borowski)