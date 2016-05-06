WARSAW May 6 The fee Polish banks pay to the state Bank Guarantee Fund (BFG) may stay flat or fall slightly next year given that the banking sector is stable and economic growth remains robust, BFG head Zdzislaw Sokal said.

"The fee (in percentage terms) does not need to rise in 2017. There are chances that it could fall slightly," Sokal told Reuters.

"This depends whether nothing substantially (negative) happens, and it doesn't seem that something like that would happen," he also said.

Bank are obliged to pay a prudence levy of 0.01975 percent of the capital requirement weighted for different types of risk and a 0.04175 percent annual premium. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Marcin Goclowski; editing by Adrian Croft)