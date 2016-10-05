BRIEF-Egypt's Porto Group Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 83 million versus EGP 28.3 million year ago
WARSAW, Oct 5 Poland's financial market regulator has recognised twelve banks as "systemically important institutions" and required them to hold additional capital buffers, it said late on Tuesday. Below is a table with required buffers as percentage of banks' risk exposure: BANK BUFFER PKO 0.75 Pekao 0.75 mBank 0.50 BZ WBK 0.50 ING Bank Slaski 0.50 Bank Handlowy 0.25 Bank Millennium 0.25 BGZ BNP Paribas 0.25 Raiffeisen Bank Polska 0.25 Getin Noble Bank 0.25 Bank Polskiej Spoldzielczosci 0.00 SGB 0.00 (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 83 million versus EGP 28.3 million year ago
SYDNEY, May 14 Australia will host diplomats from China, Britain, and dozens of other countries in its tropical north from Sunday, as part of an effort to drum up investment and broaden the economic base of the sparsely populated region.