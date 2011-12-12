* C.bank stress-tests show Polish banks in good shape

WARSAW Dec 12 The Polish banking sector is healthy, but local lenders should still conduct a cautious dividend policy and cut down on housing loans in foreign currencies, stress tests by the country's central bank showed on Monday.

"Results of the stress tests show most local commercial banks have enough capital to absorb even a sharp economic growth slowdown," the central bank said in a statement.

In the worst case scenario examined in the tests -- which assumes a sharp economic slowdown -- local lenders' capital needs would stand at below 6 billion zlotys ($1.8 billion), or just 6 percent of the sector's current capital.

"The (Polish) banking system books high profits, close to their records in the years from before the global financial crisis," the report read. "The situation at non-banking financial institutions is also better and does not pose a threat to the stability of the financial system."

Among risks, the central bank cited the fact that foreign owners, which control around 70 percent of the Polish banking sector, could decide to sell their local units.

"It seems that the scenario would have to be really negative for banks to need such an amount of new capital. In other words, Polish banks seem to be quite safe," PKO analyst Jaromir Szortyka said.

Europe's banking watchdog last week said European banks must find 114.7 billion euros ($153.3 billion) of extra capital, more than predicted two months ago, to make them strong enough to withstand the euro zone debt crisis and restore investors confidence.

The watchdog listed Spain's Banco Santander, Italy's UniCredit, Portugal's Millennium bcp and Germany's Commerzbank -- all with Polish units -- among those with capital shortfalls.

Banks will look to fill any shortfall through rights issues, shrinking loans to customers, selling assets or cutting dividends or pay for staff. National governments may have to bail out any lender unable to find the cash.

The Polish sector is in line for an ownership reshuffle, as Millennium bcp and Belgium's KBC -- under pressure to boost their capital positions -- are in the process of selling their Polish units, Bank Millennium and Kredyt Bank , respectively.

($1 = 3.3771 Polish zlotys) ($1 = 0.7482 euros) (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Adrian Krajewski)