* C.bank stress-tests show Polish banks in good shape
* C.bank says lenders should conduct cautious dividend
policy
(Adds more detail, c.bank comments, analyst quote)
WARSAW Dec 12 The Polish banking sector
is healthy, but local lenders should still conduct a cautious
dividend policy and cut down on housing loans in foreign
currencies, stress tests by the country's central bank showed on
Monday.
"Results of the stress tests show most local commercial
banks have enough capital to absorb even a sharp economic growth
slowdown," the central bank said in a statement.
In the worst case scenario examined in the tests -- which
assumes a sharp economic slowdown -- local lenders' capital
needs would stand at below 6 billion zlotys ($1.8 billion), or
just 6 percent of the sector's current capital.
"The (Polish) banking system books high profits, close to
their records in the years from before the global financial
crisis," the report read. "The situation at non-banking
financial institutions is also better and does not pose a threat
to the stability of the financial system."
Among risks, the central bank cited the fact that foreign
owners, which control around 70 percent of the Polish banking
sector, could decide to sell their local units.
"It seems that the scenario would have to be really negative
for banks to need such an amount of new capital. In other words,
Polish banks seem to be quite safe," PKO analyst
Jaromir Szortyka said.
Europe's banking watchdog last week said European banks must
find 114.7 billion euros ($153.3 billion) of extra capital, more
than predicted two months ago, to make them strong enough to
withstand the euro zone debt crisis and restore investors
confidence.
The watchdog listed Spain's Banco Santander,
Italy's UniCredit, Portugal's Millennium bcp
and Germany's Commerzbank -- all with Polish units --
among those with capital shortfalls.
Banks will look to fill any shortfall through rights issues,
shrinking loans to customers, selling assets or cutting
dividends or pay for staff. National governments may have to
bail out any lender unable to find the cash.
The Polish sector is in line for an ownership reshuffle, as
Millennium bcp and Belgium's KBC -- under pressure to
boost their capital positions -- are in the process of selling
their Polish units, Bank Millennium and Kredyt Bank
, respectively.
($1 = 3.3771 Polish zlotys)
($1 = 0.7482 euros)
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Adrian Krajewski)