WARSAW, March 26 Poland's financial watchdog KNF wants Polish banks to retain at least half of their 2011 profits, KNF head Andrzej Jakubiak said on Monday.

"We have presented conditions for paying out a dividend but we'd like even those banks who meet these conditions to retain at least 50 percent of profit," Jakubiak told reporters.

(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Erica Billingham)