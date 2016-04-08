(Adds more detail, comments)
WARSAW, April 8 Banks in Poland may be allowed
to spread the cost of converting mortgages in foreign currencies
into zlotys over several years, a spokesman for the president's
office said on Friday.
Around half a million Poles took out foreign currency
denominated loans, mainly in Swiss francs, back in 2007 and
2008. But their borrowing costs have surged since then because
Swiss franc has risen sharply against the zloty.
In January, the president's office put forward draft
legislation aimed at helping the borrowers by converting foreign
exchange mortgages into zlotys. But the bill has been criticised
for putting too much strain on the banks.
"The (president's) chancellery is working to modify the
conversion bill draft. Spreading the banks' costs over years is
one of the options," spokesman Marek Magierowski said.
The country's KNF financial watchdog has said the proposed
bill could cost Polish banks almost 70 billion zlotys ($18.6
billion), or up to eight times their 2015 profits, potentially
undermining the industry's health.
Poland's Financial Stability Committee - made up of KNF, the
central bank, the finance ministry, and the Banking Guarantee
Fund - is to meet on April 18 to discuss the issue.
Local radio RMF FM said on Friday, without naming its
sources, the revised presidential draft bill could envisage
Poland's central bank or Guarantee Fund lending the money for
the conversion to the banks.
RMF said this would allow banks to spread the overall costs
over the next 20-30 years, at a rate of 2-3 billion zlotys
annually.
The central bank declined to comment, while the Guarantee
Fund chief Zdzislaw Sokal told Reuters he had no knowledge of
such plans.
($1 = 3.7723 zlotys)
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; writing by Adrian Krajewski.
Editing by Jane Merriman)