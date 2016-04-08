WARSAW, April 8 It might be possible to allow
Polish banks to spread the cost of converting foreign
currency-denominated mortgages into zlotys over a period of
years, a spokesman for the president's office said on Friday.
"The (president's) chancellery is working to modify the
conversion bill draft. Spreading the banks' costs over years is
one of the options," spokesman Marek Magierowski said.
In January, the president's office presented its draft bill
aimed at converting foreign exchange-denominated mortgages into
zlotys.
Around half a million Poles took out such loans, mainly in
Swiss francs. They have seen their borrowing costs soar since
the Swiss National Bank scrapped its cap on the franc's exchange
rate in January 2015.
The KNF financial watchdog has said the proposed bill could
cost Polish banks almost 70 billion zlotys ($18.6 billion), or
up to eight times their 2015 profits, potentially pushing the
sector into crisis.
($1 = 3.7723 zlotys)
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; writing by Adrian Krajewski;
editing by Jason Neely)