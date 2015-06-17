WARSAW, June 17 Treasury minister Andrzej
Czerwinski, appointed earlier this week, said he supported the
country's biggest insurer, state-controlled PZU's plans
to buy back some of Poland's banks.
"Supporting banks to some extent, strengthening their
position on our market in a context of the financial competition
in Europe and in the world is a positive step," Czerwinski told
radio TOK FM, referring to PZU's strategy.
PZU, eastern Europe's largest insurer, is buying up banking
assets with the government's blessing under a plan to create a
major home-grown bank that can challenge the local businesses of
major foreign lenders.
Politicians are keen to see Poland's banks regain control of
some of the banks in the country where almost 60 percent of
banking assets belong to western European groups such as ING
, Santander, or UniCredit.
Czerwinski, a member of parliament with centre-right Civic
Platform party, became a minister overseeing the state's shares
in companies as part of broader government reshuffle aimed at
regaining voter's trust and avoid defeat in autumn elections.
(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Adrian Krajewski; Writing
by Marcin Goclowski)