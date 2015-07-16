UPDATE 1-Agri trader ADM's profit jumps on higher processing volumes
May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher oilseeds processing volumes.
WARSAW, July 16 Poland's proposed bill that would allow holders of foreign currency mortgages to convert them into zlotys on favourable terms for bank's clients is credit negative for the banks, Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday.
"The conversion ... is credit negative for the banks because it would adversely affect their profitability and restrict their ability to internally generate capital and future lending capacity," Moody's said in a statement.
Polish banks with the largest exposure to Swiss franc-denominated mortgages are Bank BPH, Bank Millennium, mBank, PKO BP, and Getin Noble Bank. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - HSBC has hired Henry Werkmeister from Citigroup as head of institutional sales for Germany and Austria for its global markets business.