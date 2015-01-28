WARSAW Jan 28 Poland's economy ministry proposed on Wednesday that banks operating in Poland help holders of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages by capping their exposure to exchange rate fluctuations.

In a statement, the ministry said its proposals included limiting the scale of exchange rate fluctuations to, for example, 15 percent within a year, 40 percent over five consecutive years, and 100 percent over a mortgage's lifetime.

The ministry proposed that in the event the Swiss franc strengthens further, borrowers should be given a repayment holiday of up to three years. It suggested borrowers be allowed to covert their Swiss franc-denominated mortgages into Polish zlotys at the central bank exchange rate on the day they convert.

The ministry statement, issued to reporters before a news conference by Economy Minister Janusz Piechocinski, said banks should make provisions for increased exchange rate risk. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)