WARSAW May 15 Poles, who took out out mortgages
in Swiss francs, may feel safe as the president expects that
talks of the banking lobby and the financial regulator will lead
to solutions beneficial to all sides, a presidential adviser
said on Friday.
"People with loans in Swiss francs may feel safe," Olgierd
Dziekonski told reporters. "The issue of government intervention
will become pertinent when there will be a need to change the
law."
Dziekonski also said that President Bronislaw Komorowski
expects that talks between the banking lobby ZBP and financial
regulator KNF will produce draft solutions to the Swiss franc
loans problem at the end of May.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)