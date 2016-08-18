WARSAW Aug 18 Poland wants state-run postal
group Poczta Polska to expand in consumer finance and insurance
to revive revenues, but has no plans to privatise it, a deputy
minister overseeing the company said.
The group has seen revenues decline over the last few years
as its traditional business of delivering letters has been
undercut by the rapid growth of parcel delivery services and
other private competitors.
"We want to develop the services offered by the post, that
is Bank Pocztowy (Post Bank), insurance," Kazimierz Smolinski of
the infrastructure and construction ministry told Reuters in an
interview this week.
"There is huge potential in Poczta Polska. No bank, no
insurance company has so many outlets as Poczta Polska,
especially in smaller towns," he said.
Poczta Polska currently has a small exposure to consumer
finance and insurance.
The previous government, which left office in October, had
considered privatising the group but Smolinski said that was not
on the cards for now and Poczta Polska should try to emulate its
state-run Italian peer, which offers a wide choice of financial
services to the public.
"The market for parcel services is a big challenge for
Poczta Polska," Smolinski said.
Moving more aggressively into consumer finance would mean
stronger competition for British lenders Provident and
Wonga, among the biggest providers of small consumer loans in
Poland.
Poczta Polska, which owns a 75 percent stake in Polish
mid-tier lender Bank Pocztowy, has more than 7,200 outlets and
affiliated agencies across the country. It employs about 77,000
people.
In comparison, Poland's largest privately managed bank, Bank
Pekao has about 1,000 outlets nationwide.
Smolinski said there was no need to list either Poczta
Polska or Bank Pocztowy on the stock market.
He said that Poczta Polska will present a new strategy in
coming months and also wants the company to develop its IT
infrastructure to improve postal and other services to the
public.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Susan Fenton)