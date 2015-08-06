WARSAW Aug 6 Poland's banking sector aggregated
net profit fell 8 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2015
to 7.96 billion zlotys ($2.1 billion), financial sector
regulator KNF said on Thursday.
Record low-interest rates ate into margins causing a
9-percent drop in net interest income to 17 billion zlotys.
Most of Poland's biggest lenders have already presented
their second-quarter results, with profitability falling due to
increased fees to a bank guarantee fund as well as lower profits
from credit card transactions.
Poland's biggest bank PKO BP will announce its
results on Monday, with analysts expecting a 25-percent fall in
its bottom line.
($1 = 3.8396 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Jon Boyle)