WARSAW Nov 3 Total net profits made by Poland's
banks in the third quarter fell 19 percent from the same period
last year to 3.49 billion zlotys ($902 million), financial
sector regulator KNF said on Tuesday.
Record low-interest rates squeezed margins causing a
7-percent drop in net interest income to 9 billion zlotys.
Three of Poland's major lenders have already presented their
third-quarter results, with profitability dented due to
record-low interest rates, increased fees to a bank guarantee
fund as well as lower profits from credit card transactions.
Poland's biggest bank PKO BP will release its
results on Monday, with analysts expecting a 12-percent fall in
net profit, while rival Pekao SA is expected to report
a 16 percent fall in its net profit next Tuesday.
($1 = 3.8689 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)