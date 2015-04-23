(Writes through, adds sources, background)

WARSAW, April 23 Poland's PZU, eastern Europe's top insurer, is vying for a large stake in local lender Alior Bank with a view to building its own banking arm, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

State-controlled PZU has entered the race for the 25.3 percent stake being sold by Carlo Tassara, the holding company for French financier Romain Zaleski, as the expectation of consolidation in the Polish banking sector regains momentum.

"PZU is in the game ... it is true that it wants to build a banking group comprised of smaller banks," one investment banker said, confirming a report in newspaper Puls Biznesu.

Another senior banking source also confirmed the insurer's interest in Alior as well as sales of Raiffeisen Polbank, the Polish arm of Raiffeisen Bank International, and General Electric's Bank BPH.

A spokesman for PZU declined to comment other than to say that the company is ready to take part in takeovers.

If PZU does bid for the Alior stake, it could face stiff competition from France's second-largest bank, Societe Generale . Sources told Reuters last month that SocGen was frontrunner to buy Tassara's Alior stake.

A wave of Polish banking mergers had been expected this year, but interest cooled when a surge in the Swiss franc raised uncertainty over potential costs for helping borrowers with mortgages denominated in the currency.

The Polish government had been considering measures to alleviate the pain for borrowers but is now thought unlikely to force banks to allow Poles to convert their Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys at historical rates after the central bank said it would be too costly. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, Adrian Krajewski and Marcin Goclowski; Editing by David Goodman)