* Polish regulator in standoff with Raiffeisen

* Watchdog has tangled with other big banks

* Regulator says: we're strict to protect depositors

* Polish banks often stronger than west European peers

By Marcin Goclowski

WARSAW, April 9 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International has hit an obstacle in the shape of Andrzej Jakubiak, the Polish regulator who has already frustrated the plans of some of Europe's biggest lenders.

Raiffeisen's problems in selling off its Polish unit follow a series of disputes between bankers and the KNF state financial regulator, some of which appear to have been aggravated by personality clashes as much as by differences over policy.

The standoffs with the likes of Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank, also reflect self-confidence in a nation that avoided the bailouts and recessions which afflicted wealthier Western Europe after the global financial crisis.

Jakubiak is blocking the Raiffeisen sale in a case that resonates with those who believe KNF's leaders are unyielding. "They think: 'I have the power, so I am right'," said one banking sector source.

But the KNF chief says bankers need to hear some inconvenient truths as he pursues his mission to protect savers' deposits. "Investors understand that we're strict not on a whim, or out of some phobia, but because we conduct ourselves professionally," the 55-year-old lawyer told Reuters.

Jakubiak lives a modest life by the standards of the industry he regulates, travelling around Warsaw in a black Skoda saloon. His government salary, which was 96,000 euros in 2013, is generous in post-communist Poland but compares with the 2 million earned last year by Karl Sevelda, the Raiffeisen Bank chief executive he faced down in Warsaw late last month.

The meeting ended with no breakthrough; the regulator insisted Raiffeisen Bank float part of its Polish unit on the stock market before finding a new majority shareholder. . Raiffeisen confirmed that talks had taken place but made no further comment.

Together with his right-hand man Wojciech Kwasniak, head of banking supervision at KNF, Jakubiak has already tangled with European financial giants such as Italy's Unicredit, ING of the Netherlands, as well as Santander.

KNF's disputes with the big banks, say people involved, partly reflect the brusque personalities of the two men. But Jakubiak contrasts the fortunes of Polish lenders under a strict regime to those in western Europe - many of which had to be bailed out after a period of "light touch" regulation in the years leading to the crisis.

"We are restrictive and conservative," he said in an interview conducted on Wednesday. "That's why, when the crisis hit in 2008, a lot of Polish banks were valued on the market higher than their parent companies."

Even today, Poland's mBank is as profitable as its parent, Commerzbank, which the German state rescued during the crisis. mBank's net profit was 77 million euros in the final quarter of last year, almost exactly the same amount as Commerzbank earned in the same period. In May 2013 mBank's market value reached 70 percent of Commerzbank's.

Jakubiak also defends his style. "If speaking the truth is interpreted as brusqueness, that is not a bad characteristic. I simply believe that you must always tell the truth, even if it's inconvenient," he said at his modestly-furnished office.

CLOSE SUPERVISION

Polish law gives the regulator substantial powers over banks, and people in the sector say Jakubiak and Kwasniak use them to the maximum.

The regulator has, in the past, delayed the appointment of a bank chief executive, stripped a bank's main shareholder of voting rights, and specified what kind of buyers it wants to see for Polish lenders that are up for sale.

It intervened in Santander's plan to re-brand its Polish branches, and sent letters last month to several banks, one of them Commerzbank's Polish unit, advising them against paying dividends on their 2014 profits.

Reuters asked seven banking executives for their views on KNF. Most declined to comment on the record because they fear angering the regulator.

Those who have fallen foul of Jakubiak and Kwasniak - who is nicknamed "the General" - took a negative view. "The Polish banking sector is healthy not thanks to KNF but despite KNF," said a shareholder in a Polish bank.

Most bankers agree Jakubiak and Kwasniak have a style that can leave people feeling bruised. "KNF wants to conduct a dialogue with banks in the way a boss talks to an employee, not on an equal basis," said a second banking sector source.

At least the tough treatment is consistent and even-handed. "You can drink vodka with Kwasniak at, let's say, a banking forum, and your relations will improve, but he will not treat you better than the others because of that," said the first banking sector source.

Polish lenders have done well under KNF supervision. The price-to-book value of Polish banks, a measure of market confidence, averages 1.6, while euro zone giants such as Santander have a ratio of around 1.

"There are few banks that do not complain about the regulator," said Pawel Borys, managing director at PKO BP , Poland's biggest bank.

"However, looking from a distance, I am convinced that we have in Poland a good regulator," he said. "In the West, the EU, many regulators completely failed to fulfil their role in 2008 and 2009. It seems that Poland is fulfilling its role well, as shown by the strength of the Polish banking sector." (editing by Christian Lowe and David Stamp)