WARSAW, July 29 Polish lenders are safe and
resilient to any economic growth weakening, but the expected
launch of a bank tax or restructuring Swiss franc-denominated
mortgages pose a threat to the financial system's stability,
central bank said in a report.
"The National Bank of Poland expects continuation of banking
sector's profitability fall," it said on Wednesday, citing fall
in net interest margin, and rising operating costs.
"The execution of election initiatives may turn out to be an
additional factor," the bank also said.
Poland's main opposition party Law and Justice that leads
opinion polls ahead of October general election plans to
introduce a 0.39-percent bank asset tax and mulls converting FX
mortgages at their historical rate.
"The factor that may negatively influence the financial
system's stability, especially the banking sector's one, as well
as the economic growth may be the execution of the projects
considered in the election campaign."
