BRIEF-Home Capital says financial statements for Q1 prepared on going concern basis
* Home Capital provides business update and reports first quarter 2017 results
WARSAW Oct 31 The Polish banking sector's aggregated net profit fell in the fourth quarter by almost 3 percent year-on-year, as lower interest rates and credit card fees squeezed margins, data from regulator KNF showed on Monday.
The local banks' net profit fell to 3.26 billion zlotys ($882 million), KNF said.
Three of Poland's top 10 banks: mBank, owned by German Commerzbank, Millennium, owned by Portugal's BCP, and BZ WBK, controlled by Santander , have already presented their results.
Two of them booked earnings above forecasts, one came in below analysts' estimates. Their net profit fell by almost 8 percent on average.
The two biggest Polish banks, state-controlled PKO, and UniCredit's Polish arm Pekao, are due to publish results over the next two months. ($1 = 3.6958 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
* Home Capital provides business update and reports first quarter 2017 results
May 11 Wells Fargo & Co, the largest U.S. mortgage lender, is hoping this year to sell bonds backed by mortgages without government guarantees for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis, the head of the bank's consumer lending division said on Thursday.