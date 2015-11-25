* Bank Pekao details contribution after SK Bank collapse
* Lobby group urges government to hold off on new levies
* Guarantee fund tempers demand for 2016
WARSAW, Nov 25 Poland's banks urged the
government to rein in a planned new levy on the industry after
Pekao SA, the country's second largest lender, joined a
growing list of those forced to help cover the cost of the
failure of SK Bank.
Poland's financial regulator submitted a bankruptcy filing
on Monday for SK Bank, which has about 3.5 billion zlotys of
assets. Under Polish law, other banks have to cover the
liabilities of failed peers.
Pekao, the Polish unit of Italy's UniCredit, said
it would have to contibute 234 million zlotys ($58 million) and
that the fee would hit its results in the fourth quarter of this
year. Others will be similarly affected.
According to local brokerage DM BZ WBK, Poland's banks could
face a bill of 2.1 billion zlotys stemming from the failure of
SK Bank.
The head of the country's national banking association, the
ZBP, called on the country's new government to show restraint in
implementing any further levies on the sector.
The conservative Law and Justice party (PiS), which has an
outright majority in parliament after an election in October,
plans to raise about 5 billion zlotys from a new tax on bank
assets and burden banks with at least part of the cost of
conversion of Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys.
"This is another burden over the last dozen or so months, a
very high one," head of the ZBP, Krzysztof Pietraszkiewicz, told
Reuters, referring to the effects of the SK Bank failure.
"One needs restraint in all this proposing any new levies,
because this (...) very negatively affects banks' ability to
finance economic development," he added.
The Bank Guarantee Fund (BFG) has sent lenders a letter
demanding payments, and banks will pay the money this week, with
totals depending on their market size.
There was some better news for lenders when the BFG set the
total fee they will have to pay next year at a lower than
expected level.
"It's a positive surprise that these fees were not hiked
year-on-year (too much). This cost rise is bearable for banks,"
said Michal Konarski, an analyst with mBank brokerage said.
He added that the cumulated fee will amount to 2.5 billion
zlotys next year, up from 2.2 billion zlotys in 2015. It is
calculated as a percentage of banks' risk-weighted assets and
these are still on the rise.
The market consensus has assumed the aggregated fee to rise
to 3.2 billion in 2016.
