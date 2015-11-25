WARSAW Nov 25 Bank Pekao SA, Poland's
No.2 lender, will have to pay about 234 million zlotys ($58.6
million) into a state bank guarantee fund to cover the
bankruptcy of small lender SK Bank, the bank said late on
Tuesday.
The UniCredit's Polish unit said the fee will have
an impact on its results in the fourth quarter of this year.
Poland's KNF financial regulator submitted a bankruptcy
filing on Monday for SK Bank, which has about 3.5 billion zlotys
of assets. Under Polish law, other banks have to cover the
liabilities of failed peers.
In a separate statement, Millennium, the
Portuguese BCP's Polish arm, said its contribution to
the fund would amount at around 106 million zlotys.
Pekao and Millennium's announcements followed those by other
Polish lenders, including the biggest, PKO BP.
($1 = 3.9943 zlotys)
